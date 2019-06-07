Army pays tributes to Army jawan shot dead by militants in south Kashmir

The Friday paid floral tributes to Havildar Manzoor Ahmad Beigh, who was killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district while he was on leave, officials said.

Lt Gen K J S Dhillon paid homage to the slain soldier at here, an said.

He said representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to him.

Forty-one-year-old Beigh, serving with the Territorial Army, was shot at and grievously injured by militants at his residence on Thursday. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to

The soldier was unarmed and on 12 days leave from June 4 to celebrate with his family, the said. He is survived by his wife and three children.

He was posted at neighbouring district and was attached with 34

"In this hour of grief, the stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the slain soldier," he said.

