Jindal Steel bags Rs 665 cr order to supply rail to Indian Railways

maker and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 665 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) to supply 89,042 tonnes of rails.

JSPL has won an order from "to supply 89,042 tonnes of UIC 60 kg IRS T-12 880 grade 13 meter rails for its upcoming projects," the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This order is indicative of JSPL's strategic commitment to growing its footprint in the domestic Rail segments," JSPL Managing Director said.

This is the second big rail order in less than a year, the first-ever rail order to JSPL for supplying close to one lakh tonnes rails to Indian Railways was completed in April, 2019, the filing added.

functions as an extended arm of the It is empowered to act as an umbrella (SPV) to undertake projects directly or by creating project specific SPVs, according to its website.

The required rails will be manufactured and supplied from its Raigarh facility.

Part of the $22-billion OP Jindal Group, JSPL has presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. JSPL operates 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) rail mill at its Raigarh plant in