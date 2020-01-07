JSPL reports highest ever quarterly steel production at 1.61 MT in Dec

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said its steel production stood at 1.61 million tonnes (MT) in the December quarter of ongoing fiscal.

"JSPL has witnessed the highest ever quarterly production of 1.61 million tonnes of steel in Q3 FY19-20," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

JSPL's Raigarh and Angul operations contributed 8,17,344 and 7,92,822 metric tonnes to the production in October-December period.

On a standalone basis, Rebar Mill, Angul achieved the highest ever quarterly production of 2,58,026 metric tonnes rebar, the company said.

Rail mill in Raigarh achieved quarterly production of 1,65,473 metric tonnes rails and structure.

"JSPL has delivered a solid performance in Q3 of FY19-20. Despite adverse market conditions, JSPL has achieved these results...," the company's MD VR Sharma said.

Shares of JSPL were trading 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 170.25 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.