JSPL shares zoom 10 pc after strong Q4 results

Shares of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday rallied 10 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.62 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The stock advanced 9.95 per cent to Rs 106 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 9.93 per cent to Rs 106.20.

JSPL on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.62 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 2,713.34 crore in the year-ago quarter, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

However, its total income during the quarter under review was lower at Rs 8,835.23 crore as against Rs 10,158.95 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 8,355.48 crore in March 2020 quarter as compared to Rs 11,850.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

