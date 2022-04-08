JSW Steel combined crude steel output grows 37%; FY22 production soars 38%

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel says group's combined output grows 28% to over 5 MT in Oct-Dec
Increasing production, raw material security steel sector's focus in 2022
JSW Steel says group combined output grew 29% to 5 MT in Jul-Sep
JSW Steel reports 15% rise in crude steel production for the month of Jan
JSW Steel USA begins Phase II upgrade of plate mill facility in Texas, US
-
JSW Steel on Friday posted a combined crude steel production of 5.98 million tonne (MT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
At 5.98 MT, the production was 37 per cent higher compared to 4.36 MT steel the company had produced in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement.
"JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.98 MT for Q4 FY22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd," it said.
On a standalone basis, JSW Steel said its output grew by 20 per cent to 5.01 MT during the period under review, from 4.19 MT in the year-ago quarter.
The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved from 94 per cent in October-December period to 98 per cent in the last quarter.
During the entire FY 2021-22, JSW Steel posted a growth of 38 per cent in its combined steel production to 21.47 MT, compared to 15.53 MT in the 2020-21 fiscal.
The company's output on a standalone basis in FY22 was at 17.62 MT, up 17 per cent from 15.08 MT in the preceding financial year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU