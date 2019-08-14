Tata Motors' JV JT Special Vehicles launches upgraded Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP

-
JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), the 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives, on Wednesday launched upgraded versions of its twin offerings --Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP at Rs 6.69 lakh and Rs 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.
The upgraded versions have new features adding to the sporty feel, performance and comfort value of the vehicles, the company said in a statement.
These include auto-fold outside mirrors, fully-automatic temperature control mechanism and ConnectNext touch-screen entertainment by Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay apps, it added.
"This launch reflects our commitment to constantly improve and push boundaries to achieve better," JTSV CEO Nagbhushan Gubbi said.
These cars will be sold at select Tata Motors dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Kangra, Kannur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thane and Thrissur, the company added.