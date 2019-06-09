Just-rebuilt historic German sailing ship sinks after collision

A collision between a vintage sailing ship and a container vessel in injured five people and sunk the wooden ship which had just been restored at a cost of 1.5 million euros ($ 1.7 million), police said.

The 43 passengers and crew aboard the "No 5 Elbe" were rescued after it was in collision with the Cyprus-flagged Astrosprinter on the at Stade near around 1230 GMT Saturday.

The 37 metre long pilot schooner, built in 1883, was Hamburg's last remaining seagoing ship from the era of wooden and could be rented for harbour excursions, said.

The ship had just been renovated over eight months in a Danish shipyard where it received new outer wooden planks and a new stern, the DPA agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)