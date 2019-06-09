30-year-old man stabbed to death in Jammu

A 30-year old man has been stabbed to death by unknown persons in the border area of here, police said Sunday.

Moti Lal, alias Toni, son of from Kather village in Arnia, was stabbed at his shop in Kather on Saturday night, a said.

Lal was shifted to the (GMC) hospital in Jammu where he succumbed to injuries, he said.

An FIR has been filed under 302 of RPC (murder) and Arms Act, the said, adding investigation is on.

