Juvenile apprehended for cyber stalking

: A 17-year-old Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) was Monday apprehended for allegedly sexually harassing an unknown married woman over phone demanding sexual pleasures, police said.

The cyber stalker from Kurnool district of was apprehended in a case of in electronic form by stalking, wherein the CCL made repeated calls to the woman and also sent abusive text messages and obscene pictures through to trap the lady for sexual pleasures, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said here.

The CCL confessed thatin November 2018 he received a missed call on his cell phone number in which a lady spoke with him and he told her that it was a wrong number.

"However, he saved that number in his mobile with bad intention to trap and exploit her sexually," it said.

Later the CCL repeatedly made calls to the phone number though she was reluctant to speak to him, after which he used vulgar words.

After the woman stopped responding to his calls, he started sending vulgar text messages through WhatsApp, besides also some nude and most objectionable pictures downloaded from porn sites, demanding sexual pleasures, police said.

Following a complaint, the CCL was Monday apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice board.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)