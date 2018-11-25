Kamal Haasan condoles Ambareesh's death

Haasan Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Kannada star Ambareesh, saying the former had a 'child-like' heart.

" was my friend for 42 years. Rugged looks,child-like heart. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans and friends like me," he said in a tweet in Tamil.

Ambareesh, a former minister, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. He was 66.

had acted in over 200 films, including a couple of Tamil flicks, and had also served as the of housing in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)