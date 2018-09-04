Karna CM for emulating Delhi govt's education sector

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday said his government accorded top most priority for quality of education and suggested officials to study steps taken by the AAP government in Delhi in the field and submit a report.
He asked the officials to recommend ways to improve the quality of education in the state, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.
Responding to the tweet, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government would be happy to share its experience with Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy made the suggestion following a meeting he held with the education department officials Monday.
"Recruitment of teachers, maintenance of school buildings and infrastructure issues, were among the points discussed in the meeting," he said.
Kejriwal in his tweet said: "Delhi govt will be more than happy to share its experiences wid (sic) Govt of Karnataka.
