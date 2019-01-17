Karnataka lose 3 wickets in chase of 184 in Ranji quarters

Spinners and shared seven wickets between them as bundled out for 222 to set themselves a 184-run target for a place in the semifinals, here Thursday.

The visitors resumed at 11 for no loss with openers (24) and Chetan Bist (33) spending considerable time at the crease before Abhimnayu Mithun broke the partnership by dismissing the former.

The following batsmen got starts with (42) and (44) batting with determination but once the top four batsmen were dismissed the visitors innings fell apart.

lost last six wickets for 99 runs as they were clueless against and Gopal. Salman Khan, batting at number six, added a crucial 25 off 62 balls.

Off-spinner (4/54) snared four batsmen while leg-break bowler Gopal scalped (3/52) three. Mithun picked up two wickets after conceding 26 runs.

had scored 224 in their first innings with the help of Lomrov (50) and (79).

Chasing the target, were 45 for three in 18 overs at stumps, with Test discard and Ronit More, batting on 18 and five.

Aniket Choudhary rocked the the host top-order by sending back inform batsmen, (1) and (5).

Aniket first cleaned up Nischal and then had Siddharth caught by Chetan Bist, giving a rollicking start to Rajasthan as were reduced to 14 for 2 in sixth over.

Other Ravikumar Samarth (16) too did not last long as he was trapped leg before by Lomror.

Brief Scores:



Karnataka first innings: 263 and 45/3 in 18 overs ( 18 not out; Aniket Choudhary 2/9)



Rajasthan first innings: 224 and 222 in 67.2 overs ( 44, 42; 4/54, 3/52, Abimanyu Mithun 2/26).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)