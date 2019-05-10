Karur police chief transferred ahead of May 19 bypolls

The government Friday transferred the police chief, days ahead of the May 19 by-polls to one of the Assembly constituencies in the district.

Aravakurichi in the district is among the four Assembly segments in the state where by-polls are scheduled next Sunday.

According to a order, T K Rajasekaran, of Police, Karur, will be replaced by V Vikraman, SP, Automation and Computerisation, Chennai.

Besides Aravkurichi, Sulur (Coimbatore), Oddapidaram (Tuticorin) and Tirupparankundram (Madurai) will go to the polls on May 19.

