Karur police chief transferred ahead of May 19 bypolls

-
ALSO READ
Farmers against project to make Karur-Coimbatore road six-lane
Karur Vysya Bank raises Rs 487 cr
Karur Vysya Bank records Q3 net profit at Rs 21.20 Cr
Board of Karur Vysya Bank approves information memorandum for issue of NCDs upto Rs 1200 cr
HC grants anticipatory bail to former minister Senthil Balaji
-
The Tamil Nadu government Friday transferred the Karur police chief, days ahead of the May 19 by-polls to one of the Assembly constituencies in the district.
Aravakurichi in the district is among the four Assembly segments in the state where by-polls are scheduled next Sunday.
According to a Home Department order, T K Rajasekaran, Superintendent of Police, Karur, will be replaced by V Vikraman, SP, Automation and Computerisation, Chennai.
Besides Aravkurichi, Sulur (Coimbatore), Oddapidaram (Tuticorin) and Tirupparankundram (Madurai) will go to the polls on May 19.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU