JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP raising Monserratte's criminal cases fearing defeat:

Worker died after falling in rice mill tank in Gadchiroli
Business Standard

Karur police chief transferred ahead of May 19 bypolls

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

The Tamil Nadu government Friday transferred the Karur police chief, days ahead of the May 19 by-polls to one of the Assembly constituencies in the district.

Aravakurichi in the district is among the four Assembly segments in the state where by-polls are scheduled next Sunday.

According to a Home Department order, T K Rajasekaran, Superintendent of Police, Karur, will be replaced by V Vikraman, SP, Automation and Computerisation, Chennai.

Besides Aravkurichi, Sulur (Coimbatore), Oddapidaram (Tuticorin) and Tirupparankundram (Madurai) will go to the polls on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU