NCM asks Pitroda to apologise over 'hua toh hua' remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The on Friday sent a notice to over his "so what" remarks on 1984 and asked him to tender an unconditional apology towards the Sikh community for the comments.

Based on a complaint by BJP Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, commission member issued the notice to Pitroda asking him to explain his remarks.

The statement has hurt the religious feelings and sentiments of the Sikh community and will also act as a rift between two communities, the letter sent to Pitroda read.

"As NCM is constituted as a statutory body by an Act of Parliament and is empowered to look into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of minorities, it has taken the complaint very seriously as are one of the notified minority communities in and the incident of 1984 massacre is a blot in the history of mankind," the letter stated.

The NCM asked Pitroda to explain his views on the statement given on May 9 and also directed him to tender an unconditional apology towards the Sikh community immediately.

Pitroda, a close aide of party president and Overseas Congress' head, had on Thursday reportedly said "hua toh hua" (so what, it happened) about the 1984 He made this remark in response to a question on the riots by a in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

