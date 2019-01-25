Kashmiri Pandits demand commemorative stamp on saint Roopa Bhawani

An organisation of has demanded issuance of on saint ahead of her birth anniversary celebrations in 2021.

"We demand issuance of on the life of We urge and to facilitate release of the stamp," of (SAST) Rishi J K Raina said here.

The of SAST, Chander Mohna Dhar, told reporters here, "We are celebrating 400 years of birth of across the country and outside in 2021. Prakash utsav will be started ahead of that."



The 'Prakash Utsav' and birth celebrations will have a chain of programmes, including religious prayers, discourses and seminars, he said.

Mata Roopa Bhawani was born in 1621 in city.

She meditated at six place across valley and wrote 1,114 verses in praise of Lord and Lord Vishnu, on philosophy of Nirvana and on self-realisation.

Six temples and ashrams have come up in the those places in where she meditated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)