The was on Friday granted consular access to Australian national Yang Jun, who is detained in on national security grounds.

Embassy staff made a consular visit to Yang in the afternoon, according to a brief statement released by the Australian department of foreign affairs.

"Access to Mr Yang was provided in accordance with our bilateral consular agreement with China," the statement said.

"Due to Privacy Act obligations, we will not provide further details about Mr Yang or the contents of our consular discussions with Mr Yang."



The Chinese-Australian author and democracy advocate, whose pen name is Yang Hengjun, was detained shortly after he made a rare return to from the last week.

state security took "compulsory measures" against Yang, who is suspected of "engaging in criminal activities that endanger China's national security", China's foreign ministry said Thursday.

His detention comes amid heightened tensions between Western countries and an increasingly muscular Beijing, which detained two Canadians last month amid a diplomatic row with

Chinese told reporters on Friday that Yang never worked for the foreign ministry, contrary to

Yang left mainland for in 1992 and became an Australian citizen in 2000.

According to Yang's Mo Shaoping, the detained Australian national is under residential surveillance.

National security accusations like those levied against Yang often imply espionage allegations in China, and are similar to those made against the two Canadians who were detained in December, former and

The two were taken after Meng Wanzhou, a top at Chinese Huawei, was arrested in at the behest of a US extradition request linked to violations of sanctions.

Her extradition hearing is expected to start in February.

Tensions between China and have also been strained in recent months.

banned from participating in its in August over security fears. The and have taken similar steps.

has demanded that Yang be treated "fairly and transparently" and has complained was notified four days after the detention, instead of three days as required.

This is not the first time that Yang has disappeared in China -- he went missing during a 2011 trip but resurfaced days later describing his disappearance as a "misunderstanding."



Days after Yang's arrest, Vietnamese-Australian pro-democracy activist was detained in by on his return to

said Friday that it was seeking consular access.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)