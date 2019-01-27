Kate Beckinsale hospitalised

Actor Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalised with a ruptured ovarian cyst.
The 45-year-old actor shared a picture of herself from hospital on Instagram, with a breathing tube in her nose and pained expression on her face.
"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me," Beckinsale wrote.
The actor did not share any more information about her health.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
