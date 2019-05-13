KCR calls on DMK chief M K Stalin

Rashtra Samiti chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday called on DMK M K and was closeted with him for a little over an hour over forging an alternative front.

Continuing his efforts to bring together regional parties, Rao called on at his Alwarpet residence here and discussed with him his idea for a federal front, DMK sources said.

The permutations and combinations that may emerge at the national level following results to the Lok Sabha elections on May 23 were among the points discussed, the sources said.

While the DMK dubbed the meeting as only a "courtesy visit," Rao did not meet the waiting reporters.

