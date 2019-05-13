Locus raises Rs 155 cr from Falcon Edge Capital, Tiger Global

-
ALSO READ
Clovia raises USD 10 mn in funding led by AT Capital
Agora.io Partners with Mech Mocha to Power Live Interactive Mobile Experiences for Indian Users
Housing.com parent firm acquires home rental platform FastFox for nearly Rs 100 cr
Quikr revenue soars 95% to Rs 173 cr in FY18
CloudSEK raises USD 2Mn funds in pre-series A
-
Locus, a supply chain optimisation company, Monday said it has secured USD 22 million (about Rs 155 crore) in funding from Falcon Edge Capital and Tiger Global Management.
The series B round funding also saw participation from existing investors, Exfinity Venture Partners and Blume Ventures.
After India, the company started expanding its presence in North America and Southeast Asia in 2018.
The new round of funding will help Locus penetrate deeper into new markets by enhancing the product and solutions for each geography and also in expanding local teams, the company said in a statement.
"Locus provides autonomous supply chain optimisation, thus, minimising the dependency on human intelligence, built by an incredible team of PhDs and engineers... The funding will act as a boost to our global expansion efforts as we amplify our team size specifically in North America and continue to build our IP," Locus CEO Nishith Rastogi said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU