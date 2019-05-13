JUST IN
Locus raises Rs 155 cr from Falcon Edge Capital, Tiger Global

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Locus, a supply chain optimisation company, Monday said it has secured USD 22 million (about Rs 155 crore) in funding from Falcon Edge Capital and Tiger Global Management.

The series B round funding also saw participation from existing investors, Exfinity Venture Partners and Blume Ventures.

After India, the company started expanding its presence in North America and Southeast Asia in 2018.

The new round of funding will help Locus penetrate deeper into new markets by enhancing the product and solutions for each geography and also in expanding local teams, the company said in a statement.

"Locus provides autonomous supply chain optimisation, thus, minimising the dependency on human intelligence, built by an incredible team of PhDs and engineers... The funding will act as a boost to our global expansion efforts as we amplify our team size specifically in North America and continue to build our IP," Locus CEO Nishith Rastogi said.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 18:56 IST

