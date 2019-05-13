Court admits defamation case against Manoj Tiwari for calling attack on Kejriwal staged

A court Monday admitted a criminal defamation complaint against BJP chief and for "defaming" an volunteer by allegedly accusing him of assaulting during a poll rally.

In his complaint, Sushil Kumar also sought the prosecution of the BJP leaders for an alleged criminal conspiracy to defame the ruling in by terming the incident as "staged" by Kejriwal.

directed the complainant to file certain evidence in the case and posted the matter for further hearing on May 30.

The complainant's accused Tiwari of making "false" and "frivolous" statements with the intention to "malign the image of the complainant and the amongst the electorate of Delhi".

"Accused number 1 (Tiwari) made an oral statement and accused number 2 (Khurana) made a written imputation on his account concerning the complainant and the intending to harm the reputation of the complainant," the complaint said.

Kejriwal was atop an open jeep when a man wearing a red t-shirt jumped onto the vehicle and slapped him during a roadshow in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on May 4.

The attacker, identified by the police as 33-year-old Suresh, was arrested and an FIR was filed against him under relevant sections.

If convicted, the accused may get a maximum two year jail term.

