KCR thanks Centre for giving clearance to irrigation project

: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday thanked the Centre for giving forest clearance to the Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project in the state.

"The has given the final forest clearance permission for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project.

This clearance will pave way for a further step in the progress of the project," a release from Raos office said.

Rao thanked Union and Harsh Vardhan in this regard, it said.

In Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts (prior to re-organisation of districts), 12.3 lakh acres would be irrigated and nearly 1,000 villages would get drinking water facility with the completion of the lift irrigation project, it said.

