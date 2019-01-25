Traffic restrictions in national capital for Republic Day parade

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays due to so that they do not get delayed due to the traffic restrictions for the between and Red Fort grounds in the national capital on Saturday, officials said.

The traffic police have deployed 3,000 personnel to manage route diversions and ensure a safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries.

South African will be the chief guest at the He will be the second South African to be invited to the event as the chief guest. Former South African was the chief guest at the in 1995.

According to an advisory released by the Police, the Republic Day parade will start at 9.50 am from and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, Gate, Tilak Marg, and

The function at Gate will begin at 9 am, of Police (Traffic), Alok Kumar, said.

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, no traffic will be allowed on from to Gate from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, the JCP said.

Cross traffic on from 11 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road will not be allowed till the parade is over. 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, Kumar said.

From 10 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, and will not be allowed on both flanks. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, he added.

Commuters are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade from 2 am to 12.30 pm for their convenience, he said.

Movement of buses will be restricted at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market, Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, Tiz Hazari, Kashmiri Gate ISBT and ISBT, police said.

Buses from Ghaziabad for shall take NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-24 shall take right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT Buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for All inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated.

Metro service shall remain available at all stations during the Republic Day parade. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm, Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 pm, Kumar said.

No heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter from 10 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, and their entry from will be banned on January 26 from 7.30 am till 12.30 pm, the said.

