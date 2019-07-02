Kejriwal announces pilot project for water conservation in Yamuna floodplains

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced a pilot project for conservation of water in the Yamuna floodplains and creating a mega reservoir between Palla and Wazirabad to deal with the "water problem" in the city.

Kejriwal said small ponds will be created in the floodplains which will catch water from an overflowing Yamuna.

"This water will percolate down and recharge ground water table. The Delhi Cabinet has approved the proposal," he said.

We will also create a 20-kilometer water reservoir from Palla to Wazirabad, he said.

Kejriwal said the government will rent land from farmers to create ponds.

A five-member committee has been set up to execute the project and it has been asked to submit its report by Monday, the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said this is an experimental study and results will show how much water can be conserved.

