Shiv Sena trolled on social media as rains cripple Mumbai

The Shiv Sena, which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades, was trolled on social media as the city came to a standstill after incessant rains, which claimed 19 lives in a wall collapse here Tuesday.

As Mumbai almost came to a halt after overnight rains, netizens and Mumbaikars took a dig at the Shiv Sena for the plight of their beloved city.

A meme was doing rounds on social media messaging platform WhatsApp where a picture of Venice in Italy was juxtaposed with a waterlogged street in Parel in Central Mumbai.

Another meme featured the frame from Hindi film "Great Gambler" where Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman are in a gondola (a light flat-bottomed boat used on Venetian canals) and he asks the gondolier (who powers the boats by hand, using long oars to row the boats along the canals): "Bhaiya Goregoan lena" (take me to Goregoan, a Mumbai suburb).

A social media user, Meme Dev, took to Twitter to taunt the Sena by posting a picture of Shahrukh Khan in the film "Swades" where he is travelling in a boat and tagged it saying, "Mumbai people going office #MumbaiRainlive".

Another viral picture showed a tiger (Shiv Sena's symbol) hitching a ride in a boat in a water-logged street.

A sarcastic tweet came from a netizen who took a jibe at the Sena saying, "Instead of taking the MPs to Ayodhya, if corporaters were taken in and around, then today the city would not have become 'Tumbai' (flooded)."



Former India batsman Vinod Kambli did not spare Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who Monday claimed that there was no water-logging in the city.

"Mumbaikars are stuck across the city because of water logging. Twitteratis & @MumbaiPolice are reporting the same but the Mayor says tht there is no such issue of water logging & all is well?" the former left-handed batsman tweeted.

