Kejriwal calls for resolution to never allow repetition of Emergency-like situation

-
ALSO READ
Will do everything to stop Modi-Shah duo: Kejriwal
Congress has officially ruled out alliance: Kejriwal
Free ride for women: Kejriwal directs MLAs, councillors to hold public meetings to seek feedback
Kejriwal hits out at Centre over its tax collection policy
Kejriwal attacked by party worker: Delhi Police
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for a resolution to never allow repetition of an Emergency-like situation in the country.
"This very day 34 years ago India witnessed one of the biggest assault on its democracy with the imposition of emergency by the then prime minister. Let us resolve never to allow repetition of subversion of the Constitution of this great democracy," Kejriwal tweeted.
Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU