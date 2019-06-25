JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Keeley Hawes to star in, produce real-life honour killing drama

Maha: 2 transgenders rob women on pretext of healing 'curse'
Business Standard

Kejriwal calls for resolution to never allow repetition of Emergency-like situation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for a resolution to never allow repetition of an Emergency-like situation in the country.

"This very day 34 years ago India witnessed one of the biggest assault on its democracy with the imposition of emergency by the then prime minister. Let us resolve never to allow repetition of subversion of the Constitution of this great democracy," Kejriwal tweeted.

Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU