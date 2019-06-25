Top news today: Pompeo in India, new Spicejet routes, Budget session & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From US Secretary of State 's visit to India to Odisha's Budget session, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. Rajya Sabha likely to adjourn today after obituary reference of Madan Lal Saini

The Rajya Sabha is likely to be adjourned on Tuesday after obituary reference as its sitting BJP member from Rajasthan, Madan Lal Saini, died.

As per convention, the House is adjourned for the day after obituary references if any sitting member of the House dies during the session, the sources pointed out.

Saini, who was also the Rajasthan BJP president, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. READ ON...



2. Plea in SC on safety of women lawyers in courts, to be heard Tuesday

The will hear a plea today seeking safety and security of women lawyers in courts in wake of the recent murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead in the Agra court premises.

A vacation bench of justices Deepka Gupta and Surya Kant termed it a "serious mater" and said it will hear the petition filed by advocate Indu Kaul next Tuesday.



Yadav, who was the first woman president of the Bar Council, was shot thrice by another lawyer Manish Sharma, who had been her long-time acquaintance. READ ON...

3. SC to hear plea seeking CBI inquiry into Darvesh Yadav's killing today

The agreed to hear on June 25 (Tuesday) a plea seeking CBI inquiry into the murder of Darvesh Yadav, the first woman chairperson of Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly shot dead by a fellow advocate inside the Agra court premises on June 12.

A Bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Surya Kant said it would hear the plea on Tuesday after a lawyer mentioned the matter for urgent hearing. READ ON...



4. US Secretary of State to visit India from June 25

US Secretary of State will be visiting India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the election, the External Affairs Ministry saidy.

During his visit, Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. READ ON...

5. Odisha Assembly session from today

The first session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from June 25 and the state government will present the annual budget for 2019-20 fiscal on June 28, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said.

The session, which will have 30 working days in two phases, will also witness new Finance minister Niranjan Pujari presenting the budget on June 28.



The Appropriation Bill on the budget for the year 2019-20 will be introduced in the Assembly on July 31. READ ON...

6. to start two daily flights on Mumbai-Durgapur route from June 25

Budget carrier will start two daily flights on the Mumbai-Durgapur route from today under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

The Durgapur-Mumbai-Durgapur route was awarded to under the third phase of UDAN scheme and is exclusive to the airline, thereby making it the only carrier to offer flight services on the sector.

SpiceJet will be deploying its Boeing 737 aircraft on this route. READ ON...