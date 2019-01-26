Kejriwal inaugurates three-lane flyover on Noida Link Road

-
A three-lane flyover on Noida Link Road near Mayur Vihar Phase-I was thrown open to the public on Friday.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the 1-km flyover, which is part of Barapullah Elevated Road corridor under phase III extension from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. The flyover is expected to ease traffic on this stretch. The project has been executed in 36 months at a cost of Rs 45 crore.
It is expected to facilitate signal-free movement in the area. Further, two loops connect the flyover in the middle part to facilitate traffic movement for Mayur Vihar.
The flyover, which was planned and executed by PWD Delhi, was a key project of the AAP government. In order to overcome the bottlenecks caused by traffic coming from Noida and Mayur Vihar, this project was proposed, official said.
At the inauguration event, Kejriwal attacked the BJP-led central government, saying it had created hurdles in the functioning of his government in the national capital.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
