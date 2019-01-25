JUST IN
Business Standard

Officials: Land mines kill 6, including a child in Yemen

AP  |  Sanaa 

Yemeni security officials say a pair of land mines killed six people in central Bayda province.

The officials say a passenger vehicle on Friday triggered the first mine, which killed a child and wounded five adults.

The second mine went off shortly afterward, killing five Yemeni soldiers who had rushed to try help the wounded.

The officials say Houthi rebels have planted thousands of mines throughout Yemen that have killed hundreds of civilians, including children.

They spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorised to talk to reporters.

Earlier this week, a mine killed five members of an international de-mining team in central Marib province.

In Yemen's war, a Saudi-led coalition backing the country's internationally recognized government has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 23:55 IST

