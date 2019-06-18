Kenyan woman stabbed to death at her home in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Opposition accuses Delhi government of paralysing municipalities
Rave party raided in south Delhi; huge amount of liquor, drugs seized
AAP 'failed' to fulfil poll promises, says BJP; launches 'Kejriwal Bhagao, Delhi Bachao' campaign
Cabinet recommends Delhi Budget session from February 22
Took too long to evacuate Metro: Delhi government
-
A Kenyan woman was found stabbed to death at her Chhatarpur Extension house in South Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
The police received a call around 8.10 pm on Tuesday about stabbing of a woman near Nanda Hospital in Chhatarpur Extension. The body of the woman, identified as Kenyan national Annsam, was found at an apartment, with stab wound on the chest, said Vijay Kumar, DCP(South).
"A few suspected females of Kenya living in the same building are being questioned. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the culprits," Kumar said.
The victim had shifted recently to Delhi and was staying alone, police said.
A case has been registered and police teams are going through footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the spot to identify the culprit.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU