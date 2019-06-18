Kenyan woman stabbed to death at her home in Delhi

A Kenyan woman was found stabbed to death at her Extension house in South Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The police received a call around pm on Tuesday about stabbing of a woman near in Extension. The body of the woman, identified as Kenyan national Annsam, was found at an apartment, with stab wound on the chest, said Vijay Kumar, DCP(South).

"A few suspected females of living in the same building are being questioned. Efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the culprits," Kumar said.

The victim had shifted recently to and was staying alone, police said.

A case has been registered and police teams are going through footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the spot to identify the culprit.

