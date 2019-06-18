Sonowal reviews preparations for Ambubachi Mela

-
ALSO READ
Ro-Ro ship service launched across Brahmaputra
Bhupen Hazarika is a great humanist: Sonowal
Assam blessed to be located on the bank of Brahmaputra &
Dhaka, Bangkok direct flights from Guwahati by March 2019: Sonowal
Assam CM hails Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika
-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday reviewed preparations for the successful conduct of the upcoming Ambubachi Mela in Kamakhya temple here.
The Ambubachi Mela will be held from June 22 till 25.
The meeting was attended by Tourism Minister Chandan Brahma, chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Jayanta Malla Baruah, Tourism secretary Rajesh Prasad, Commissioner City Police Dipak Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Kamrup Metro district Biswajit Pegu, Doloi Samaj of the temple and other senior officers.
The chief minister directed all line departments and district administration to put everything in place for the smooth conduct of the festival.
Sonowal pointed out that since lakhs of devotees from across the country and outside will converge on Neelachal hill, all arrangements including fool-proof security measures should be put into place for the convenience of the devotees.
He also took stock of the transportation, drinking water, medical, electricity arrangements, cleanliness, etc., and observed that under no circumstance these facilities should be undermined.
Highlighting the importance of Kamakhya Peeth as a centre of cultural-spiritual tourism circuit in the country, Sonowal urged all the core departments to put their head and heart to showcase the unique characteristics of Assam's socio-cultural and spiritual tourism facets during the Mela.
"Assam is known for its hospitality and age-old tradition of according highest respect to pilgrims and visitors. And this year's Ambubachi Mela will be no exception as the state keeping up its tradition on a constant high will embrace lakhs of devotees during the five-day religious congregation", Sonowal said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU