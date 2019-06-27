Ker CM condoles death of veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala

: Chief Minister Thursday condoled the death of veteran south Indian and director Vijaya

The 73-year old died at a hospital in Thursday morning.

Vijaya Nirmala, who had essayed the role of Bhargavikutty, in the first Malayalam horror film "Bhargavi Nilayam" (Bhargavi's House) in 1964, had given life to the character and would always be remembered by the people of Kerala, said in a condolence message here.

She would also be remembered as the first woman film director in Malayalam cinema, he said.

"Bhargavi Nilayam", written by Vaikom and helmed by A Vincent, is considered to be one of the biggest hits in Malayalam.

Late Prem Nazir and had played the lead roles along with Vijaya in the film.

The south Indian had at least 19 Malayalam films to her credit.

