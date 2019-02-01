Ker govt to take a call soon on restoration of rights of Mala

The government Friday said it would soon take an appropriate decision on the long-pending demand of restoration of various rights of Mala Araya tribe including lighting the 'Makaravilakku' at in

Replying to a calling attention motion by BJP's lone MLA O Rajagopal in the assembly, Kadakampally Surendran said the 2011 High Court order shows that the members of the tribal community had played a key role in the rituals and traditions of temple.

"... after considering all the aspects, the government will take an appropriate decision with regard to the participation of the tribe in performing various rituals including the lighting of the Makaravilakku," Surendran told the house.

appears on the hill, around eight km from the shrine, on Makara Samkrathi day which usually falls on January 14 every year.

The lighting of the lamp by the government with the support of the and forest department at Ponnamabalamedu is the continuation of the practice followed by tribal families who lived near the hilltop.

"We all know how the is being lit. It was done by forest dwellers earlier. Now it is being lit by the government officials.

The Mala Araya community has been demanding restoration of their rights," Rajagopal said while seeking attention of the government to the demands of the tribal community.

Surendran, in his reply informed the house that a memorandum was submitted by the Aikya Mala Araya Mahasabha and and Sree Ayyappa Dharma Sangham, saying their community used to light the at

"They also have mentioned in their memorandum that used to perform the ghee and honey anoinment on the idol of Lord Ayyappa at ...

"In a high court order of 2011 it was mentioned that regular pujas were held at Ponnambalamedu and the tribe continued to light Makaravilakku on the Makarasamkranti day.

This shows that the tribe played a key role in the rituals and traditions of the temple," Surendran said.

