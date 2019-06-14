Key jihadist among five Easter Sunday bombing suspects repatriated from Saudi Arabia

A prominent member of a banned Sri Lankan terror outfit involved in the Sunday bombings was among the five suspects repatriated from Saudi Arabia, police said on Friday as they questioned them for their alleged links to the carnage.

Police said that was a key associate of Zahran Hashim, a of the banned National Thawheed Jamath (NTJ) who killed himself in the blast at the posh here.

Milhan, who was also listed as a terror suspect in the Intelligence warnings issued before the Sunday terror attacks, is also wanted since November for the killing of two police constables in the eastern Kathankudy area where Hashim had his base.

Four others also wanted in connection with the bombings that killed 258 people and injured 500 others were arrested in Jeddah,

"A team of officers brought the suspects back to this morning," Gunasekera said.

The suspects were arrested by a team of the (CID) led by an assistant police superintendent, he was quoted as saying by Online.

Gunasekara said that the suspects are being questioned at the here.

The suspects have been identified as as N.M.A. Milhan, M.A Mohamed Mila, A. Abusally, M.I.M. Ismail, and M.M.M. Shahnawaz Sabri, the report said.

The said that 107 people have been arrested for having direct links to the suicide bombings that targeted three churches and high-end hotels.

He said that the CID is currently questioning 77 suspects in connection with the blasts.

Out of the 77 suspects, 25 individuals are under custody of the

The terror attacks which took place despite prior intelligence are also blamed on the political infighting between Sri Lankan and that emerged in October last year.

Sirisena last week sacked after he testified before a parliament select committee formed to probe the Easter bombings.

During the inquiry last week, Mendis testified that the April 21 attacks could have been averted and also said that Sirisena had failed to hold regular security meetings to assess the threat from Islamic radicals.

Earlier, Sirisena suspended and Sirisena's top defense bureaucrat Hemasiri Fernando after the bombings carried out by the NTJ.

