5 terror suspects brought back to Sri Lanka

Five terror suspects who were arrested in in connection with the April 21 suicide attacks, were brought back to from on Friday, police said.

The police said that a special (CID) team had left for on Tuesday to bring back the suspects, reports

The suspects were detained in following the attacks across the island nation, majority in capital Colombo, that claimed the lives of over 250 people.

Besides being a suspect in the April 21 attacks, initial police investigations have revealed that Mohamed Milhan, alias Abu Seelan, was responsible for the killing of two police constables at a checkpoint in Vavunathivu, Batticaloa on November 30, 2018.

