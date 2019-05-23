Khalilzad has done an amazing job in Afghanistan by bringing parties to peace table: US

Special US on Khalilzad has done an amazing job by bringing the parties to the peace table, the said as the briefed lawmakers in the US capitol on the progress in the peace process.

"I think that the has done an amazing job at bringing the parties to the table that many in the probably thought would never be able to get to the table," State Department told reporters here Wednesday.

"He's making slow and steady progress in these talks," Ortagus said soon after Khalilzad briefed Congressmen.

"I know he completed another round recently. While he has an incredibly tough job, I think that he is doing something that is important to the president, and the American people: to try to get a in Afghanistan," she said in response to a question.

The Congressional hearing titled "The Reconciliation Process in Afghanistan" by Khalilzad was classified.

During the briefing, Senator said the peace process must incorporate the views of the different ethnicities and political factions across the country.The US must insist on an intra-Afghan dialogue and actively participate in helping to shape the terms of those negotiations, he said.

"After being such an enormous factor in the course of over the past 18 years, it is neither fair nor realistic to expect Afghan political leaders to settle these differences without us at the intra-Afghan table and without the leverage afforded by US troops," he said.

Referring to the recent remarks by Khalilzad about securing counter-terrorism guarantees, Menendez said this was perhaps the most critical component of a very complex peace deal.

