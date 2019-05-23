Suicide car bomb kills at least 9 in Somalia's capital

Islamic extremists exploded a suicide near the presidential palace in Somalia's capital Wednesday, killing at least nine people, including former Hussein Elabe Fahiye, who was an to the

Capt told that an additional 13 people were wounded and most of the casualties were soldiers.

The Somalia-based extremist group claimed responsibility for the blast in Mogadishu, saying it targeted vehicles carrying government officials.

The exploded at a security checkpoint near the presidential palace as soldiers were conducting security checks on vehicles on the main road. A white column of smoke rose over the seaside city as gunfire rang out and people scattered.

The al-Qaida-linked frequently carries out such blasts in the capital near the presidential compound and at hotels frequented by government officials and foreigners.

"In the past I was wounded in this area, and again today my daughter has been killed in this attack which also destroyed my home. This is terrible," witness told the AP.

Amid the crumpled vehicles and tangled metal roofing, a small corps of yellow-vested workers carried bodies and began sweeping the dusty street.

in New York, Somali paid tribute to Fahiye, saying: "We are more determined to fight the menace of faceless, borderless international terrorism."



He told a meeting on that " continues to be a threat undermining our efforts to deliver security." "We have made significant gains against al-Shabab in the past eight weeks," retaking two strategic towns in Lower Shabelle, Osman said. But he said the extremist group enjoys "a comparative advantage" because the government is still under a UN arms embargo.

