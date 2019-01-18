Khelo basketball: Punjab & Tamil Nadu eye 3-gold medal finish

and made it to three finals each and will be out to claim bragging rights as the powerhouses of basketball in the ongoing Khelo Youth Games here.

Under-21 lads earned themselves the chance to avenge a defeat in the group stage by in the under-21 final.

bounced back in great style to quell 72-48, while handed a 78-57 loss in the other semifinal, a said.

In the girls Under-21 semifinals, Tamil Nadu breezed past 79-52, while took the last final slot of the day, quashing hopes with a 79-65 scoreline.

Earlier, in the boys Under-17 semifinals, Arvinder Singh led Punjab in edging out 84-81.

Punjab took on Rajasthan, who relatively had it easy against 67-56.

In the girl's Under-17 section, Punjab sent hosts packing 80-73, while Tamil Nadu booked their spot in the final at the expense of Kerala 70-64.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)