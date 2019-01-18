JUST IN
Khelo basketball: Punjab & Tamil Nadu eye 3-gold medal finish

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Punjab and Tamil Nadu made it to three finals each and will be out to claim bragging rights as the powerhouses of basketball in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games here.

Punjab Under-21 lads earned themselves the chance to avenge a defeat in the group stage by Tamil Nadu in the under-21 final.

Punjab bounced back in great style to quell Kerala 72-48, while Tamil Nadu handed Maharashtra a 78-57 loss in the other semifinal, a media release said.

In the girls Under-21 semifinals, Tamil Nadu breezed past Uttar Pradesh 79-52, while Karnataka took the last final slot of the day, quashing Kerala hopes with a 79-65 scoreline.

Earlier, in the boys Under-17 semifinals, Arvinder Singh led Punjab in edging out Kerala 84-81.

Punjab took on Rajasthan, who relatively had it easy against Haryana 67-56.

In the girl's Under-17 section, Punjab sent hosts Maharashtra packing 80-73, while Tamil Nadu booked their spot in the final at the expense of Kerala 70-64.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 20:40 IST

