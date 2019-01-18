Five suspects in court over Nairobi hotel attack

Five suspects, including a Canadian citizen, appeared in a Friday in connection with an Islamist attack on a hotel complex that left 21 dead.

A granted a request from the prosecution to detain the four men and one woman for 30 days while investigations continue.

The suspects are accused of "possible involvement in the almost 20-hour siege of the and office complex by a suicide bomber and four gunmen who were all killed by security forces, a court document said.

"The investigations into this matter are complex and transnational and would therefore require sufficient time and resources to uncover the entire criminal syndicate," a statement from said.

A total of 11 suspects were arrested after Tuesday's attack, however investigations into the others were still ongoing.

Those who appeared in court include Joel Ng'ang'a Wainaina, a who ferried the attackers around on several occasions, and Oliver Kanyango Muthee, a who drove one of the assailants to the scene of the attack.

is being investigated over the transfer of money while Guleid Abdihakim -- who holds Canadian citizenship -- is being probed over suspicious communication.

The other suspect is alleged to have met with one of the attackers on January 8.

Two suspects yet to appear in court, and possessed SIM cards that were in "constant communication" with numbers in Somalia, court documents revealed.

The attack was claimed by Somali Islamist group Al-Shabaab, an affiliate of which has repeatedly targeted over the presence of its troops in

In 2013 an attack on the in left 67 dead, while in 2015 Shabaab killed 148 people at a university in Garissa, eastern

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)