Khelo boxing: Haryana make a big surge with eight gold medals

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Favourites Ankit Narwal, Vanshaj and Preeti Dahiya played a key role for Haryana who reaped as many as eight gold, eight silver and 15 bronze medals from boxing in the Boys Under-17 and Girls' Under-17 categories at at Khelo India Youth Games here.

Hosts Maharashtra were close behind, winning five gold while Manipur girls marked their presence by winning two gold medals, a media release said Friday.

Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka and Rajasthan won one gold medal each.

Maharashtra girls Devika Ghorpade and Mitika Gunele - won a gold medal each in their respective categories.

Haryanas Vanshaj and Ankit Narwal overcame stiff resistance from Maharashtra pugilists in the final.

Vanshaj faced lanky Akash Gorkha in the 57kg class, while Ankit was challenged by Laisharam Singh, it said.

