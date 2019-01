Karir overcomes pain to take top four slot in compound archery

silver medallist Muskan Karir from overcame nagging shoulder pain to shoot a reasonable score of 675 points in the girls under-21 compound ranking round at

She finished a creditable fourth after 72 arrows.

Jharkhand's topped the girls under-21 compound ranking round with an imposing total of 694 points, a said.

In the boys under-21 ranking round, Punjab's was just as good.

The Patiala lads 695 was two points better than rival total.

In fact, the top six had scores of 690 and more.

The results (ranking round, top four only): Recurve: Boys under-21: B Dhiraj (Andhra Pradesh) 663 points; Shukmani Gajanan Babreka (Mahrashtra) 662; Uttkarsh (Punjab) 653; (Maharashtra) 652.

Girls under-21: Sangeeta (Haryana) 647 points; (West Bengal) 628; (Punjab) 627; (Jharkhand) 625.

Boys under-17: (Madhya Pradesh) 673; Pras Hooda (Haryana) 670; 665; Rahul (Haryana) 655.

Girls under-17: (Jharkhand) 668; Ridhi (Haryana) 651; (Jharkhand) 648; (Punjab) 631.

Compound Boys under-21: (Punjab) 695; Saurabh Pandey (Madhya Pradesh) 693; Padam Sehrawat (Delhi) 692; (Haryana) 691.

Girls under-21: (Jharkhand) 694; Shristi Kanwar (Rajasthan) 681; 675; Muskan Kirar (Madhya Pradesh) 675.

Boys under-17: (Delhi) 697; Kunderu Venkatadri (Andhra Pradesh) 694; 684; Chirag Vidyarthi (Madhya Pradesh) 683.

Girls under-17: 684; Isha 681; (Puducherry) 680; (Delhi) 677.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)