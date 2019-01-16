JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Haryana Hammers beat UP Dangal 5-2

Being a himalayan state, U'khand's responsibility towards environment more than other states: CM
Business Standard

Khelo: Fancied players have an easy time as TT gets underway

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

The qualifying rounds for the table tennis competition got underway Wednesday with Under-21 and Under-17 boys and girls in action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 here.

Seeded players like Jeet Chandra, Manush Shah, Prapti Sen and Naina had an easy day at the office with the stiffer tests lying ahead.

The singles category of the boys and girls U-17 qualifying rounds saw paddlers from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh advance into the second round.

In the singles category of boys and girls U-21 qualifying rounds West Bengal, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi made it to the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements