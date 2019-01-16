Khelo: Fancied players have an easy time as TT gets underway

The qualifying rounds for the table tennis competition got underway Wednesday with Under-21 and Under-17 boys and girls in action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 here.

Seeded players like Jeet Chandra, Manush Shah, Prapti Sen and had an easy day at the office with the stiffer tests lying ahead.

The singles category of the boys and girls U-17 qualifying rounds saw paddlers from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh advance into the second round.

In the singles category of boys and girls U-21 qualifying rounds West Bengal, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, made it to the second round.

