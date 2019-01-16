Khelo: Fancied players have an easy time as TT gets underway

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks full info from states, HCs on status of cases pending against politicians
Water Storage In Major Reservoirs Falls 1% On Week
TT C'ship: Defending champs Bengal in Jr girls main draw
Water Storage In Major Reservoirs At 64% Of Total Capacity
Water Storage In Major Reservoirs At 61% Of Total Capacity
-
The qualifying rounds for the table tennis competition got underway Wednesday with Under-21 and Under-17 boys and girls in action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2019 here.
Seeded players like Jeet Chandra, Manush Shah, Prapti Sen and Naina had an easy day at the office with the stiffer tests lying ahead.
The singles category of the boys and girls U-17 qualifying rounds saw paddlers from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh advance into the second round.
In the singles category of boys and girls U-21 qualifying rounds West Bengal, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi made it to the second round.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU