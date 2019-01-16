Last given in 2014, govt confers Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015-2018

The government Wednesday announced the names of the winners of the Prize for 2015-2018, which were last conferred to the in 2014.

The annual award, however, had not seen any winner since then.

It is given to individuals and institutions for their contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods.

Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari won the award for 2015 for rural development and education, while for 2016, the award has been jointly given to for providing mid-day meals to children across the country and Sulabh International for its work towards emancipation of manual scavengers, a release from the ministry said.

In 2017, the award was given to for their contribution to education for rural and tribal children and last year, the Prize was awarded to Yohei Sasakawa for their role in leprosy eradication.

The decision to confer these awards was taken at a meeting of the jury which included Narendra Modi, and L K Advani Wednesday.

The award was instituted in 1995 during the commemoration of 125th Birth Anniversary of and is to be given annually.

It carries an award of Rs one crore, a citation a plaque and a handicraft item.

The award was jointly given in 2000 to and of Bangladesh.

won the award in 2005. After a gap of eight years in 2013, Chandi Prasad Bhatt, noted environmentalist associated with Chipko Movement, received the prize.

