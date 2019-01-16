Colony being constructed for displaced families: CM

Chief Minister Wednesday said a colony was being constructed for the families displaced following the expansion of

Addressing the township inspection programme created for the displaced families from the Authority at Baidyanath Dham Nayadih, Das said a colony was being constructed for them with basic and quality amenities.

Praising work of Deoghar Rahul Kumar Sinha, Das said that quality colony is being constructed for the displaced persons in Deoghar.

"School, hospital, community hall, shops will be there. There will also be training for skill development for employment generation," an official release said quoting the

"Developing of Santhal Pargana (region) is the priority of the government. The work of providing basic facilities is being done continuously. Deoghar has become the international city. AIIMS, and soon Sahibganj will be the centre of the waterway. It will start from March to Bangladesh, and Varanasi," Das said.

"I am giving priority to bringing Ganga water from Sahibganj, and soon this work will start and problem of irrigation and drinking water in six districts (of the Santhal Pargana) will be solved," Das said.

Giving information regarding displacement and rehabilitation in the development of Deoghar Airport, the said that a total of 650 acres of land was allocated and 700 families were provided land. All families were given Rs 50 lakh and land for free, he said.

