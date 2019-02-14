Klopp faces sanction from FA charge

Jurgen faces a touchline ban or a fine after being charged by the for comments he made about referee after his side's clash at West Ham on February 4.

intimated after the 1-1 draw that Friend's second half performance had been affected by an referee's mistake for Sadio Mane's opening goal.

Mane's goal stood at the despite being clearly offside in the build-up before Michail Antonio's equaliser cost two points in the title race.

"As a human being, if I know I have made a big mistake in the first half, I don't want to open the gap any more," said after the game.

"Referees are obviously human beings, and I understand that, but I didn't during the game because I had no clue that our goal was offside."



The FA confirmed Klopp had been charged for questioning "the integrity" of the

" has today been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3," said the FA in a statement.

"It is alleged that comments he made in a post-match interview following game against West Ham United on February 4, 2019, breached Rule E3(1) as they questioned the integrity of the match referee and/or implied bias.

"He has until 6pm on February 18, 2019 to respond to the charge."



are second in the behind Manchester City only on goal difference and with a game in hand.

However, if Klopp is found guilty he could be banned from the touchline when they travel to Manchester United on February 24.

