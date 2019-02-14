US Congressmen seek briefing on contaminated drugs from India, China

A bipartisan group of powerful US lawmakers Wednesday sought a congressional briefing on contaminated from and for the treatment of high

Since July last year, at least 15 recalls have been issued for a class of known as angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB), which are generally used to treat high

The recalls appear to be connected to at least two foreign drug facilities -- in and in

Both facilities have a history of troubling inspection reports prior to the detection of trace amounts of carcinogens, the and commerce Congressmen said in a letter to the US' (FDA)

Expressing concern over such a development, the lawmakers requested a briefing on the manufactured overseas that may have been contaminated with trace amounts of known carcinogens, which could lead to a shortage of drugs to treat high

The letter was signed by New Frank Pallone, Ranking Member Greg Walden, Anna G. Eshoo, Ranking Member Michael Burgess, Oversight and Diana DeGette, and Oversight and Investigations Ranking Member

Given our concerns in this area, we are requesting that provide committee staff with a briefing on the basis and impact of recalls as well as a briefing on FDA's efforts to conduct foreign inspections and what ongoing challenges currently exist for the agency, the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

The has long held an interest in the FDA's ability to oversee the of finished and intended for the US drug supply.

In 2012, the passed legislation to give the authority to inspect foreign and domestic firms on a risk-based schedule and allowed the agency to prioritize facilities that had not been subject to a recent inspection or that posed the highest risk.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)