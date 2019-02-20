KMC lodges police complaint over bank fraud of Rs 23 lakh

Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials have lodged a police complaint regarding a fraud of Rs 23 lakh from the of the corporation, said Tuesday.

"It has come to our notice that there has been a fraud of Rs 23 lakh from the of It has been done from the branch of a nationalised in Gurgaon. The has been done by a cheque and signature of the authorised person," he told reporters here.

"We have lodged a complaint at the station. The bank has decided to revert back the money to KMC's account as the fraud happened due negligence on their part," Hakim said.

The Police said an investigation was underway, he said.

