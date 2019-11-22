JUST IN
Kohli fastest to 5000 Test runs as captain

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Virat Kohli on Friday became the fastest to 5000 runs as captain, completing the feat in 86 innings during day one of the Day/Night Test between India and Bangladesh here.

As captain, Kohli was also the quickest to 4000 Tests runs (65 innings). He is the sixth captain to reach the 5000-run mark.

Australian great Ricky Ponting had taken 97 innings to complete 5000 runs as captain, ahead of West Indian legend Clive Lloyd (106 innings), South African Graeme Smith (110), Australian Allan Border (116) and New Zealand's Stephen Fleming (130.

First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 19:30 IST

