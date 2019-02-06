Kota railway earned Rs 15 crore as fines for ticket-less travel

The railway division has recovered Rs 14.96 crore as penalties from passengers who travelled without ticket during April last year to January 2019, a statement said.

The railways had recovered Rs 13.36 crore during the same period in 2017-18 compared to Rs 14.96 crore during 2018-19, an increase of 11.94 per cent, said Divisional Railway

He said that in January 2019 alone Rs 1.25 crore was recovered as penalty from passengers travelling without ticket.

In the past 10 months, 2.95-lakh passengers were apprehended after they were found travelling without ticket, which is 9.89 per cent more than the same period previous year (2017-18).

The division has achieved the penalty recovery target given by the Railway Board, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)