KVB gets nod to raise Rs 1,200 Cr tier-I debt: MD&CEO

Private sector Vysya (KVB) Tuesday said it has received approval from shareholders to raise Rs 1,200 crore tier I debt, to meet

The Tamil Nadu-based had recently declared financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2018 with net profit registering at Rs 68.97 crore as against Rs 147.97 crore registered during year ago period.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO, P R Seshadri in a brief interaction with PTI on the sidelines of an event marking the company's 70th Founders' Day said, "We have now approval to raise Rs 1,200 crore tier I or tier II debt.. The fund raising is basically to meet capital (requirement)".

Seshadri and senior executives were here to announce a first-of-its-kind initiative in which retail and business loans upto a maximum of Rs two crore, can be sanctioned by processing application via digital route instead of traditional paper based method.

"Our engagement with customers has become digital now. If you are a business man, I can give you a loan upto a maximum of Rs two crore without the use of paper. For loans of above Rs two crore, we still follow the traditional method," he said.

To another query, he said, the bank allotted Rs 20 crore to tap and offer loans, electronically.

"Total expenses (for the of loans) is roughly about 1.5 per cent of the annual expenditure. Roughly it is about Rs 20 crore," he said.

Vysya Bank currently has 788 branches, 1,803 and 538 cash deposit machines across the country.

The bank besides offering on retail, commercial segments, also provides life and to customers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)