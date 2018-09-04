Goa govt to allocate beach shacks before Sept 15: Minister

The government has decided to complete allocation of beach shacks by September 15, ahead of the arrival of foreign tourists in October, a said Tuesday.

The first chartered flight of the season is arriving in in the first week of October.

said allotment of shacks would be done in a time-bound manner before September 15.

Beach shacks are palm thatched structures that serve liquor and to tourists. Tourism department allots shacks during tourist season every year.

Around 900 charter flights from different countries, including and the UK, land in every tourist season--typically between October and June every year.

Cruz Cardoso, of Shack Owners' Welfare Society of Goa, has welcomed the government's move to allot shacks before October and said it would ensure good business.

"The first chartered flight is arriving in the first week of October. Demarcation of shacks will be done from September 20 which means that the structures would be ready before the flight lands in Goa," he said.

As per the data, around 360 shacks are erected every year on various beaches.

"For many travellers, Goa means beach and beach means shacks where they can relax. Many times, tourists inquire whether shacks have come up before booking tickets to Goa," Cardoso said.

Allocation of shacks before beginning of the tourist season is the old demand of shack owners, he said.

